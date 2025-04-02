Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 7,674,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,804,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

