ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ICF International by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 76,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

