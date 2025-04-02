Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.5 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Aalberts stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.
Aalberts Company Profile
