Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.5 days.

Aalberts stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

