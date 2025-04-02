Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

