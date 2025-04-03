13,832 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,799,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

