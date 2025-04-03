Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

