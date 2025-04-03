Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $73.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kroger traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.40. 3,462,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,106,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock worth $15,001,418 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

