B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RILYZ stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,895. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

