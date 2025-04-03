BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BILL traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 1428952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Institutional Trading of BILL

BILL Stock Down 11.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.