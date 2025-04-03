Q1 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.70.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.