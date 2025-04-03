SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 103,776 shares.The stock last traded at $40.50 and had previously closed at $40.50.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,066,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,801,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

