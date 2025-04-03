Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 115,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 254,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Hertz Global Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.