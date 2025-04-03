Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

