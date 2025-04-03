Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,504,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after acquiring an additional 646,078 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,545 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

