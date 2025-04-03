Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $551.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

