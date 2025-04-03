TerrAscend (TSNDF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 320 261 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 54.61%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,062% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.59 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.96

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

