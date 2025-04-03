Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OUKPY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

