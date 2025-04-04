Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.80 ($47.03) and last traded at €42.80 ($47.03). Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($44.84).
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.44. The firm has a market cap of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24.
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.