Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.80 ($47.03) and last traded at €42.80 ($47.03). Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($44.84).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.44. The firm has a market cap of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.