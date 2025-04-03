Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 652.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,344,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.