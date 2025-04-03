Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,571,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $41,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,424,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $468.35 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.