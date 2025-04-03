Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.2% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $60.64 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $899.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.