Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,000 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Biohaven by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 372,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

