Huntington National Bank Has $18.40 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $30,504,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.23 and a 200-day moving average of $505.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

