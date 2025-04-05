Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

