KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.