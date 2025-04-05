Westpac Banking Corp Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

