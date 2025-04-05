Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,393,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,262,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 369,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

PFE opened at $22.99 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

