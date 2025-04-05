World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $383.22 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

