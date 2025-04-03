Climber Capital SA Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

