Hurley Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $12,118,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

