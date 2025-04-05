Rahlfs Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

