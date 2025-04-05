Hurley Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

