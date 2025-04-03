Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 136,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

