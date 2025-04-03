40,174 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,727,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

