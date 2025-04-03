Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,014,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,010,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after buying an additional 816,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,108,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,367,000 after buying an additional 788,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.82 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

