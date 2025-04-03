DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 993,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,428 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $167,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 161.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.22, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,544.04. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares in the company, valued at $48,996,077.40. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $7,417,937. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

