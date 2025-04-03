Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.