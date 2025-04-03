Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

