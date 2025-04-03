Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $133.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $133,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

