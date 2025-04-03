Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,525 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

