Rpo LLC Invests $48,000 in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuboTV by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

FuboTV Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. FuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. The trade was a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

