Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,466 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $288.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.30 and a 12 month high of $291.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

