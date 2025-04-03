Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to approx $2.35 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

