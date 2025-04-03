Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

BLCO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 149,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $957,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $14,122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

