Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $495.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.