Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,256 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after purchasing an additional 280,072 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.41 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $374.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

