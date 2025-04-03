Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

