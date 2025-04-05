Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

