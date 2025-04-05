Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

