Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,036 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,841.81. The trade was a 6.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

